Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $21.72 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $21.72 million and $18,180.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,998,911 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

