Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,228 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 217.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,333,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $64,582,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.08. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

