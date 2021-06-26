Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 23,068 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,967,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APSG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

