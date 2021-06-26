Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,087,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,627,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 542,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

