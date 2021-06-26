Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VG Acquisition were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,564,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VG Acquisition stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

