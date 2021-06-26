Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTP opened at $10.02 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

