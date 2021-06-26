Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,723,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMLF opened at $12.66 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

