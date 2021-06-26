Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

