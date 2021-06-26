Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Life Sciences stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

