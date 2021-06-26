Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. Tuniu Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

