Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

