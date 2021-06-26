Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

PEN opened at $283.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.39, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

