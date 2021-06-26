PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.
PEP stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 318,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
