PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PEP stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 318,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after buying an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

