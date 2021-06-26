Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Mark Norwell Purchases 100,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Norwell bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.

Perenti Global Company Profile

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

