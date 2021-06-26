Persistence (XPRT) One Day Volume Tops $150,450.00

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for $10.72 or 0.00034805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $222.54 million and $150,450.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00052583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00583325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037951 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 107,677,366 coins and its circulating supply is 20,752,318 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars.

