Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sells £1,256.60 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).

Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.54.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

