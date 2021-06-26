Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sells £1,256.60 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).
Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.54.
About Personal Group
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.