Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

