Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PSXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

