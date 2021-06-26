Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.49 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $836.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

