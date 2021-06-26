Pieris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 22,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the average volume of 1,239 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PIRS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

