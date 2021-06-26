Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $24,176.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

