Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.