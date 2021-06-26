Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.