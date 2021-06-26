Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $512.43 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00008835 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00319867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00117277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00174423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,289,583 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

