PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of AGS opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

