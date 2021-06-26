Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.37. Plexus has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

