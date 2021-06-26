Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $109,243.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00591232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038462 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,385,983 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

