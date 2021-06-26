PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0654 on Major Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $508,724.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

