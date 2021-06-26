Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

