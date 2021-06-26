Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 190,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $169,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.