Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 28,600 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,237,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.94% of Epizyme worth $132,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

