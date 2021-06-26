Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.23% of LivaNova worth $296,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

