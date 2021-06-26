Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 37,408 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,408 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $116,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $582.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $605.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -291.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

