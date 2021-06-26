Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $233,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 665,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,234,000 after buying an additional 108,714 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

