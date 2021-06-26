Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $737,018.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,737,937 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.