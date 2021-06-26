Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.00 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

