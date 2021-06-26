ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $109.20. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 3,185 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

