Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

