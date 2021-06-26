Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 226.80 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 154.90 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £575.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.08.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

