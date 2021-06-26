Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 63,196 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in APA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in APA by 24.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1,262.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of APA by 92.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

