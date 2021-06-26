Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

