Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 163.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QAD by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QAD by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QADA. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

