Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Universal worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $214,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.