Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $194.10 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.