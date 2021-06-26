Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 232,175 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 207.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,258 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 232,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Umpqua worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.93 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

