Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 45,561 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG opened at $74.95 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

