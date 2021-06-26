PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
PAEKY stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.85.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.