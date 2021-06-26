PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

PAEKY stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumia, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

