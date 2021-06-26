PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.