Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $53.85 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

