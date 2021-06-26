Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $341,000 Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 115,540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.